Danish Prime Minister: the most important part of future security guarantees is powerful Armed Forces of Ukraine

Perhaps the most important part of Ukraine's future security guarantees is that Ukraine has powerful Armed Forces, well-equipped, well-trained. Perhaps we could use the "Danish model" in other areas, in particular, partly regarding security guarantees. - Frederiksen stated.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also commented on the role of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in security guarantees.

Regarding security guarantees. We have about 30 security guarantee documents, but they are different. They help during the war. We count on the support of certain countries taking into account bilateral relations. But when we talk about security guarantees from countries, we need more than these documents. First, they must be legally binding. We will be based on powerful Armed Forces, and this requires equipment and funding. - Zelenskyy stated.

In addition, Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is counting on the PURL program.

We already have over $2 billion for the purchase of weapons from the US, we expect this initiative to continue. This is the first program that started working after the resumption of military aid from the US. - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy stated that there is a huge gap in drone production of about $6 billion.

When we say "Danish model", it does not mean that it is only about Denmark. It is about the model. We would like to use this model to find additional funding, because there is a huge gap - about $6 billion for drones, so we would like to partially use the "Danish model" to close this gap. - Zelenskyy said.

