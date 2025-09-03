$41.360.01
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 17121 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 14761 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 18847 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 18900 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 21418 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 35019 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 32688 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 87759 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 105773 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
There are signals from the USA that they are ready to provide a certain safety mechanism: Zelenskyy on security guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on signals from the USA regarding their readiness to provide a certain safety mechanism

There are signals from the USA that they are ready to provide a certain safety mechanism: Zelenskyy on security guarantees

Ukraine has signals from the USA that they are ready to provide a certain insurance mechanism within the framework of future security guarantees. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as reported by UNN.

Regarding security guarantees. We are already working within the framework of the "Coalition of the Willing", at a bilateral level with partners, on specific security guarantees. We have a strong foundation in the form of bilateral agreements, including with Denmark. We share the vision that Ukraine's future security should include guarantees similar to Article 5 (of NATO – ed.). Today, we discussed this in detail, and the possible contribution of each country was discussed. Now we will fill all this with specifics. Who will do what on land, at sea, in the air, and in cyberspace 

- said Zelenskyy.

Like NATO's Article 5: Ursula von der Leyen announced work on security guarantees for Ukraine18.08.25, 22:37 • 4902 views

The President emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be the core and basis of security guarantees.

We have signals from the USA that they are ready to provide a certain insurance mechanism. This is very important 

- Zelenskyy stated.

Maybe we'll do something: Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine30.08.25, 20:24 • 6694 views

Anna Murashko

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine