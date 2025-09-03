There are signals from the USA that they are ready to provide a certain safety mechanism: Zelenskyy on security guarantees

Ukraine has signals from the USA that they are ready to provide a certain insurance mechanism within the framework of future security guarantees. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as reported by UNN.

Regarding security guarantees. We are already working within the framework of the "Coalition of the Willing", at a bilateral level with partners, on specific security guarantees. We have a strong foundation in the form of bilateral agreements, including with Denmark. We share the vision that Ukraine's future security should include guarantees similar to Article 5 (of NATO – ed.). Today, we discussed this in detail, and the possible contribution of each country was discussed. Now we will fill all this with specifics. Who will do what on land, at sea, in the air, and in cyberspace - said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be the core and basis of security guarantees.

We have signals from the USA that they are ready to provide a certain insurance mechanism. This is very important - Zelenskyy stated.

