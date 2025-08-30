$41.260.00
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 3788 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
01:59 PM • 15325 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 34089 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 49115 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 68354 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 201317 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 93330 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 77270 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 95005 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 286800 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Maybe we'll do something: Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Donald Trump stated that the US would not send troops to Ukraine, but is ready to provide security guarantees, including air support.

Maybe we'll do something: Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump reiterated his position that he would not send American troops to Ukraine but advocated for security guarantees for Kyiv. This was reported by the Daily Caller, writes UNN.

Details

When asked if the US was considering sending American soldiers, Donald Trump answered in the negative. At the same time, he said he was ready to help with guarantees, even if it required air support.

Maybe we'll do something. Look, I'd like to see this issue resolved. These are not our soldiers, but 5 to 7 thousand people die every week, mostly young people. If I can stop this, and our plane flies now and then, then mostly the Europeans will be doing this, but we… we would help them. They, you know, need it to some extent, and we would help if something could be achieved

- said the US President.

Also, in the interview, the American president noted that although a bilateral meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin might not happen, trilateral talks, with Donald Trump himself participating, should take place.

Recall

Donald Trump considers a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy unlikely. He compared the situation to children on a playground who first fight and then rejoice at stopping.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv