Maybe we'll do something: Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump reiterated his position that he would not send American troops to Ukraine but advocated for security guarantees for Kyiv. This was reported by the Daily Caller, writes UNN.

When asked if the US was considering sending American soldiers, Donald Trump answered in the negative. At the same time, he said he was ready to help with guarantees, even if it required air support.

Maybe we'll do something. Look, I'd like to see this issue resolved. These are not our soldiers, but 5 to 7 thousand people die every week, mostly young people. If I can stop this, and our plane flies now and then, then mostly the Europeans will be doing this, but we… we would help them. They, you know, need it to some extent, and we would help if something could be achieved