Maybe we'll do something: Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that the US would not send troops to Ukraine, but is ready to provide security guarantees, including air support.
US President Donald Trump reiterated his position that he would not send American troops to Ukraine but advocated for security guarantees for Kyiv. This was reported by the Daily Caller, writes UNN.
Details
When asked if the US was considering sending American soldiers, Donald Trump answered in the negative. At the same time, he said he was ready to help with guarantees, even if it required air support.
Maybe we'll do something. Look, I'd like to see this issue resolved. These are not our soldiers, but 5 to 7 thousand people die every week, mostly young people. If I can stop this, and our plane flies now and then, then mostly the Europeans will be doing this, but we… we would help them. They, you know, need it to some extent, and we would help if something could be achieved
Also, in the interview, the American president noted that although a bilateral meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin might not happen, trilateral talks, with Donald Trump himself participating, should take place.
Recall
Donald Trump considers a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy unlikely. He compared the situation to children on a playground who first fight and then rejoice at stopping.