02:02 PM
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleet
Exclusive
11:49 AM
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2070 views

President Zelenskyy announced an agreement with the Nordic countries and the Baltics regarding additional air defense systems and weapons production. This will strengthen Ukraine's defense ahead of winter.

We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

Together with partners from the Nordic and Baltic countries, we must provide an additional air defense system and ensure protection before winter. The Russian dictator hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, UNN reports.

Last night, Russia launched another massive attack, using almost 500 drones and more than 20 missiles. Mostly, these were ballistic missiles. Such attacks have already become regular, occurring several times a week. This is a clear signal that Russia rejects any attempts to end the war and wants to continue hostilities. We must proceed from the fact that this is currently the main scenario for Russia.

- Zelenskyy stated.

There are signals from the USA that they are ready to provide a certain safety mechanism: Zelenskyy on security guarantees03.09.25, 16:23 • 1450 views

Therefore, according to him, during the meeting of the "Nordic-Baltic Eight", a more substantive conversation was started on two aspects - Ukraine's defense now and defense in the future.

This is about the security guarantees we need because Russia is not changing its course. Regarding our defense now. Today we continued discussions on how to continue this work in Ukraine by investing in our production... The first example is in Denmark, a new plant for the production of missiles and drones is being built. We also agreed that Latvia, Lithuania and other states will also follow this path and will build together with Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the President also discussed with partners the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense, as it directly saves lives.

Together with partners from the Nordic and Baltic countries, we must provide an additional system and ensure protection before winter. We need to have enough capabilities to protect ourselves. Putin hopes that winter will kill our people where his troops cannot reach. Here, air defense is very important.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President also discussed the PURL program with the "Nordic-Baltic Eight".

In August, we launched the PURL program for American weapons. There are over $2 billion, the goal is to add about $1 billion monthly. I thank Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Latvia, and Iceland, who have already joined. I also called on other partners from the Baltic and Nordic countries to join.

- Zelenskyy said.

Belgium allocated €100 million to the PURL mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine29.08.25, 12:23 • 4413 views

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
Snow in Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Mette Frederiksen
Latvia
Iceland
Denmark
Lithuania
Sweden
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine