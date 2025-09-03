We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

Together with partners from the Nordic and Baltic countries, we must provide an additional air defense system and ensure protection before winter. The Russian dictator hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, UNN reports.

Last night, Russia launched another massive attack, using almost 500 drones and more than 20 missiles. Mostly, these were ballistic missiles. Such attacks have already become regular, occurring several times a week. This is a clear signal that Russia rejects any attempts to end the war and wants to continue hostilities. We must proceed from the fact that this is currently the main scenario for Russia. - Zelenskyy stated.

There are signals from the USA that they are ready to provide a certain safety mechanism: Zelenskyy on security guarantees

Therefore, according to him, during the meeting of the "Nordic-Baltic Eight", a more substantive conversation was started on two aspects - Ukraine's defense now and defense in the future.

This is about the security guarantees we need because Russia is not changing its course. Regarding our defense now. Today we continued discussions on how to continue this work in Ukraine by investing in our production... The first example is in Denmark, a new plant for the production of missiles and drones is being built. We also agreed that Latvia, Lithuania and other states will also follow this path and will build together with Ukraine. - Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the President also discussed with partners the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense, as it directly saves lives.

Together with partners from the Nordic and Baltic countries, we must provide an additional system and ensure protection before winter. We need to have enough capabilities to protect ourselves. Putin hopes that winter will kill our people where his troops cannot reach. Here, air defense is very important. - Zelenskyy said.

The President also discussed the PURL program with the "Nordic-Baltic Eight".

In August, we launched the PURL program for American weapons. There are over $2 billion, the goal is to add about $1 billion monthly. I thank Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Latvia, and Iceland, who have already joined. I also called on other partners from the Baltic and Nordic countries to join. - Zelenskyy said.

Belgium allocated €100 million to the PURL mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine