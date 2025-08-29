Belgium allocated €100 million to the PURL mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine

Belgium is providing Ukraine with 100 million euros in military aid this year through the PURL mechanism, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Friday in X, writes UNN.

Belgium will provide Ukraine with 100 million euros in military aid this year through the PURL mechanism. This aid package is in addition to the 1 billion euros in military support that Belgium has already provided. I am grateful to my colleague Theo Francken, as well as to the Belgian people and government, for supporting Ukraine in our struggle for freedom! - Shmyhal wrote.

The US and NATO launched the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, the goal of which is to accelerate the supply of critically important American weapons to Ukraine with the support of partner contributions.