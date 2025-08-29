Belgium allocated €100 million to the PURL mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine

$41.260.06
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
06:38 AM • 15653 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
06:25 AM • 17309 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 25307 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
August 28, 03:40 PM • 49690 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM • 57611 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 131795 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 68962 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78042 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113303 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demands
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 03:40 PM • 49675 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytails
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
China
State Border of Ukraine
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband
The Guardian
ChatGPT
S-400 missile system
The Hill
SWIFT

Belgium allocated €100 million to the PURL mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Belgium will provide Ukraine with 100 million euros in military aid this year through the PURL mechanism. This amount is in addition to the 1 billion euros in military support already provided.

Belgium allocated €100 million to the PURL mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine

Belgium is providing Ukraine with 100 million euros in military aid this year through the PURL mechanism, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Friday in X, writes UNN.

Belgium will provide Ukraine with 100 million euros in military aid this year through the PURL mechanism. This aid package is in addition to the 1 billion euros in military support that Belgium has already provided. I am grateful to my colleague Theo Francken, as well as to the Belgian people and government, for supporting Ukraine in our struggle for freedom!

- Shmyhal wrote.

$500 million for weapons from the US under PURL and investments in drones: Shmyhal spoke with Canadian Defense Minister25.08.25, 09:49 • 3520 views

Addition

The US and NATO launched the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, the goal of which is to accelerate the supply of critically important American weapons to Ukraine with the support of partner contributions.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Belgium
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal