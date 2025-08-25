$500 million for weapons from the US under PURL and investments in drones: Shmyhal spoke with Canadian Defense Minister

$41.220.00
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Popular news
Beijing hosted the world's first humanoid robot games: 500 "athletes" competed in 26 disciplines
August 24, 10:14 PM
"You don't need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do": Sybiha responded to criticism from Hungary and called for independence from Russia
August 24, 10:39 PM
Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injured
August 24, 11:11 PM
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: details
August 25, 12:29 AM
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedy
06:33 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 52015 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day
August 24, 08:41 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
August 22, 02:39 PM
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
August 22, 01:10 PM
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
August 22, 11:46 AM
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
August 22, 10:17 AM
$500 million for weapons from the US under PURL and investments in drones: Shmyhal spoke with Canadian Defense Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

Canada provides Ukraine with military aid worth $1 billion, including drones and ammunition. The expansion of industrial cooperation is also being discussed.

$500 million for weapons from the US under PURL and investments in drones: Shmyhal spoke with Canadian Defense Minister

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with his Canadian counterpart David McGuinty, where he discussed investments in drone production, thanked for $1 billion in aid, and $500 million for American weapons for Ukraine within the PURL program, which he announced on Telegram, writes UNN.

Met with Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty. Thanked for the $1 billion military aid package - including drones, ammunition, and multilateral initiatives. We also appreciate Canada's contribution of approximately $500 million to the PURL program for the procurement of American weapons for Ukraine. We discussed expanding industrial cooperation, including investments for drone production together with Ukraine.

- Shmyhal wrote.

He expressed gratitude to Canada "for systemic support that strengthens Ukraine and our defenders."

Canada will allocate over $1 billion for drone and ammunition supplies to Ukraine - PM Carney24.08.25, 13:14 • 14710 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
United States dollar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Canada
United States
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Unmanned aerial vehicle