$500 million for weapons from the US under PURL and investments in drones: Shmyhal spoke with Canadian Defense Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Canada provides Ukraine with military aid worth $1 billion, including drones and ammunition. The expansion of industrial cooperation is also being discussed.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with his Canadian counterpart David McGuinty, where he discussed investments in drone production, thanked for $1 billion in aid, and $500 million for American weapons for Ukraine within the PURL program, which he announced on Telegram, writes UNN.
Met with Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty. Thanked for the $1 billion military aid package - including drones, ammunition, and multilateral initiatives. We also appreciate Canada's contribution of approximately $500 million to the PURL program for the procurement of American weapons for Ukraine. We discussed expanding industrial cooperation, including investments for drone production together with Ukraine.
He expressed gratitude to Canada "for systemic support that strengthens Ukraine and our defenders."
