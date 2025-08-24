$41.220.00
Canada will allocate over $1 billion for drone and ammunition supplies to Ukraine - PM Carney

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

Canada will allocate over $1 billion for the supply of drones, ammunition, and armored vehicles to Ukraine. This aid will arrive next month.

Canada will allocate over $1 billion for drone and ammunition supplies to Ukraine - PM Carney

Canada will allocate over $1 billion for the supply of drones, ammunition, and armored vehicles to Ukraine, which will arrive next month. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a speech at the celebrations on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, as reported by UNN.

Details

At the G7 summit, Canada pledged an additional $2 billion in military aid. Today, I am proud to announce that over $1 billion of this amount will be directed to strengthening Ukraine's arsenal of weapons through the supply of drones, ammunition, and armored vehicles, which will arrive next month.

- Carney stated.

According to him, Canada is also contributing to the financing of the most essential package and will provide tens of millions for emergency medical aid, the creation of bomb shelters, and the strengthening of Ukraine's democracy.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Canada has supported Ukraine and constantly works to strengthen the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We have led efforts to provide financial assistance that supports Ukraine's counteroffensive. We demand accountability for egregious human rights violations, for its ongoing aggression by imposing severe sanctions against its war machine.

- Carney said.

Addition

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Canada
Ukraine
