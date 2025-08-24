$41.220.00
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
Ukraine strengthens industrial cooperation with Denmark – Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Ukraine deepens cooperation with Denmark in the defense industry. The next step will be the production of Ukrainian weapons on the territory of Denmark.

Ukraine strengthens industrial cooperation with Denmark – Shmyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Kyiv is deepening cooperation with Denmark in the defense industry. The next step will be the launch of a large-scale project within the framework of the President's "Build with Ukraine" initiative, which will allow the production of Ukrainian weapons on Danish territory and more effectively provide for our military.

This was reported by Shmyhal on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Shmyhal reported this after a meeting in Kyiv with Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen and representatives of the Danish parliament.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the new project will be a logical continuation of the successful "Danish model" of support, which has already allowed investors to direct resources to the production of Ukrainian weapons for the needs of the Defense Forces.

During the meeting, they also discussed the situation at the front and key priorities for strengthening defense: the development of air defense systems to counter Russian terror and the production of long-range weapons capable of forcing the aggressor to peace.

We expect that the Build with Ukraine initiative will be an important contribution to achieving these strategic goals

- Shmyhal noted.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Minister of Defense of Denmark and to the entire Danish government and people for their comprehensive support, which strengthens the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Europe, especially during the celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day.

Recall

Ukraine and Sweden have concluded an agreement on joint production of armaments and military equipment on the territory of both countries. The document was signed by the defense ministers on August 23 in Kyiv, focusing on technology exchange and cooperation in military aviation.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine met with his Latvian counterpart, discussing further cooperation. Latvia allocated 2 million euros for the purchase of weapons and participates in the Drone Coalition.

Stepan Haftko

