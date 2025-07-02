$41.820.04
Ukraine will produce weapons in Denmark: intergovernmental negotiations are underway - Minister of Defense of the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Ukrainian defense companies will be able to produce weapons and ammunition in Denmark. This will increase production security from Russian attacks, as an attack on Denmark threatens a NATO response.

Ukraine will produce weapons in Denmark: intergovernmental negotiations are underway - Minister of Defense of the country

Ukrainian defense companies will be able to produce weapons and ammunition in Denmark, a NATO member country. According to Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, intergovernmental negotiations on this issue are underway. This is reported by Nau.ch, transmitted by UNN.

I think we will see the results of this initiative already in September or October.

— he clarified.

As examples of military equipment that can be produced in Denmark, the head of the Ministry of Defense cited drones and missiles.

Production in Denmark, among other things, will allow Ukrainian companies to significantly increase the level of security of their defense products and protect production from Russian attacks, he emphasized. If Russia attacks facilities in Denmark, Moscow risks retaliatory strikes from NATO.

The production of Ukrainian weapons on Danish territory would make it possible to protect it from Russian attacks. In the event of an attack on Danish facilities, Russia would face the risk of retaliatory actions from NATO.

Zelenskyy discussed joint weapons production with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen25.06.25, 13:59 • 1933 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Troels Lund Poulsen
NATO
Denmark
Tesla
