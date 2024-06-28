Denmark has already trained fifty Ukrainian specialists to service F-16 fighters
Already 50 Ukrainian specialists have been trained in Denmark to maintain F-16 fighter jets. The country will also train 20 Ukrainian pilots by the end of the year.
Already 50 Ukrainian specialists have been trained in Denmark to maintain F-16 fighters and have already returned home. This was stated by Danish Air Force Commander Jan Dam, reports TV2, and UNN.
It is noted that about 100 Ukrainians are to be trained to perform support tasks. These include mechanics, weapons specialists, and ground staff for Ukrainian air bases.
We have now completed the training of the first 50, most of whom have returned home to help prepare the first combat aircraft. Right after the summer vacation, we will start training the next 50
In addition, Denmark will train about 20 Ukrainian pilots by the end of the year. However, according to the country's air force commander, the first group of pilots has not yet been fully trained.
We are not quite ready yet. But the first ones are very close to being ready
Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that Ukrainians will not be able to continue training in his country on F-16 fighters after 2024. This is because Denmark plans to fully switch to F-35 aircraft.