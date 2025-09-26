Denmark's airport closed for the third time due to drones

Late in the evening on Thursday, September 25, Aalborg Airport in Denmark was closed. The reason was the repeated detection of unknown drones in the airspace. This is reported by UNN with reference to Flightradar24, the police and the Danish TV channel TV 2.

Details

Airport officials stated that the safety of passengers and staff remains a priority, so any attempts by drones to enter the flight zone are taken with maximum seriousness.

We closed the space at 11:40 PM. Throughout the day, we worked there with an increased staff, and it was our employee who noticed a suspicious object. - explained the duty officer of the North Jutland police, Kristian Tilsted.

Thus, flight KL1289 returned to Amsterdam, and SK1225 from Copenhagen was canceled.

Copenhagen police reported that they received hundreds of calls from local residents who also reported seeing drones in the sky.

Duty officer Jesper Frandsen emphasized that all signals are checked, although he admits that after extensive media coverage, the number of calls has significantly increased. According to him, witnesses are questioned in detail to distinguish a real drone from an airplane or even a bright star.

Law enforcement officers also urge eyewitnesses to record suspicious objects on video and send the recordings for further verification.

Recall

On the night of September 24-25, Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark was closed due to drones in its airspace.

On Monday, September 22, Copenhagen International Airport temporarily suspended operations due to two to four "large" drones spotted in its airspace. At least 15 flights were canceled.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated that drone activity over Danish airports is a "hybrid attack." This led to the suspension of flights at Aalborg Airport and the strengthening of the country's capabilities to detect and shoot down drones.

Denmark and NATO agree on cooperation to ensure security after drone incidents over airports