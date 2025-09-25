Denmark and NATO agree on cooperation to ensure security after drone incidents over airports

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed drone incursions over Danish airports, with both sides calling the incidents "serious" and pointing to cooperation, UNN writes.

Details

"Just spoke with the NATO Secretary General about the serious situation with drones over Danish airports. We agreed that NATO will cooperate with Denmark on what we can do together to ensure security," Frederiksen wrote on X.

Rutte, in turn, confirmed the conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen about the drone situation, "which we take very seriously." "NATO members and Denmark are working together on how we can ensure the security of our critical infrastructure," the NATO Secretary General stated on X.

Supplement

Drones were spotted on the night of September 25 near Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark, as well as three smaller airports in the country. The new drone activity came just two days after a similar incident near Copenhagen Airport, which police said was carried out by a "competent person."

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated that recent drone activity over Danish airports is likely part of a "hybrid attack."