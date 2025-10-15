$41.750.14
Denmark allocates almost $150 million to Ukraine for tanks, naval sector, and military training – country's government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The Danish government has allocated 1.1 billion kroner (approximately 150 million euros) to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The funds will be used to enhance combat capabilities, particularly in the naval sector, tank maintenance, and the education and training of Ukrainian military personnel.

Denmark allocates almost $150 million to Ukraine for tanks, naval sector, and military training – country's government

The Danish government has allocated 1.1 billion Danish kroner (approximately 150 million euros) to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of the XXVII donation package. The funds will be used to enhance combat capabilities, particularly in the maritime sector, tank maintenance, and the education and training of Ukrainian military personnel. This was reported on the country's government website, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that over 53 million euros are directly allocated to training equipment and educational programs for Ukrainian units. Other initiatives include providing fuel and lubricants, support in rehabilitation zones, and modernizing naval forces.

Three NATO countries pledged to increase arms spending for Ukraine, but some faced criticism - Reuters15.10.25, 14:10 • 2210 views

Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen emphasized that these investments help strengthen Ukraine's combat potential at all levels and contribute to effective state defense. 

It is crucial that Denmark continues to support Ukraine's defensive struggle with military support at all levels. Thus, as part of the XXVII donation package, Denmark is allocating 1.1 billion kroner (147.4 million euros – ed.) for initiatives supporting Ukraine's defense, ranging from naval equipment to educational and training activities for Ukrainian soldiers. These initiatives together contribute to strengthening Ukraine's combat power 

– emphasized the Danish Prime Minister.

Thanks to the XXVII donation package, as well as previous initiatives, Denmark has decided on military support for Ukraine totaling approximately 70.3 billion kroner (over 9 billion euros) in the period 2022–2028.

Ukraine and Denmark strengthen cooperation in water resources and environment10.10.25, 00:59 • 3400 views

Stepan Haftko

