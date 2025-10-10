Ukraine and Denmark strengthen cooperation in water resources and environment

Ukraine is strengthening cooperation with Denmark in the field of water resources and environment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine signed a work plan with the Danish Environmental Protection Agency in the direction of "Water and Environment".

The department reported that this is an important strategic document designed for 4 years (2025-2028).

Main areas of cooperation:

water resources/groundwater;

water supply and wastewater treatment. Denmark is ready to share its experience, as well as help in developing effective strategies and implementing innovative solutions and technologies;

pollution control. Denmark is ready to provide support in implementing a number of initiatives to create effective mechanisms for monitoring and controlling industrial and agricultural pollutants.

As noted by Iryna Ovcharenko, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, this document is an important tool for achieving strategic goals in the water sector and creates a basis for deepened cooperation with Denmark.

Cooperation with the Danish Water Agency is important for the comprehensive reform and transformation of the drinking water, drinking water supply and wastewater disposal sectors, as it takes into account the strategic directions of the state. They are aimed at harmonizing national legislation with EU requirements in the areas of water resource management, drinking water, wastewater treatment and environmental protection, increasing energy efficiency, implementing modern economically sound models for the use of surface and groundwater, as well as developing innovative solutions and strengthening institutional capacity. - Iryna Ovcharenko emphasized.

The Deputy Minister added: an important aspect of cooperation is ensuring synergy in the implementation of tasks between the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Development, NKREKP, the State Water Agency, the State Geological Survey and the "Ukrvodokanalekologiya" Association.

Such coordination will allow achieving balance in the formation of tariff policy, water resource management and the implementation of European standards in the field of drinking water supply and wastewater disposal.

Recall

Denmark will provide an additional 500 million Danish kroner to the Fund for Ukraine to attract investments. The funds will be used to guarantee investments of Danish companies in reconstruction projects.

