EU agrees to accelerate defense investments and Ukraine's accession to the European Defense Fund

The European Council and Parliament have reached a preliminary agreement on accelerating and coordinating investments in the European defense industry within the framework of the ReArm Europe plan. The initiative aims to strengthen the EU's military capabilities and prepare the continent for new security challenges by 2030. This is stated on the official website of the European Council, writes UNN.

Details

A significant part of the agreement was the decision to allow Ukraine to participate in the European Defense Fund, which will open up opportunities for joint research and development of defense technologies.

The agreement reached today on stimulating defense-related investments is an important milestone in the implementation of the ReArm Europe plan. We need to maximize our investments in defense and dual-use technologies to prepare for the future – together in Europe and with Ukraine. – stated Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen.

The agreement provides for changes in five key EU programs, including "Digital Europe", "Horizon Europe" and the European Defense Fund. They will ensure faster, more flexible and more coordinated investments in the EU's military-technological base.

Today's agreement is a clear signal: Europe is determined to invest in its security... This is a necessary step towards a stronger, more resilient and more combat-ready Europe. – emphasized Danish Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre.

The agreement still needs to be officially approved by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU.

