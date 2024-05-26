Denmark offers the EU an action plan for Ukraine's integration into the European defense industry

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 64044 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138106 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143245 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236606 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171028 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163289 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147666 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218497 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112923 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205128 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 62090 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108686 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 44190 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104373 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 39404 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236607 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218498 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205129 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231248 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218490 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 9737 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104373 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108686 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158057 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156852 views
Actual
Denmark offers the EU an action plan for Ukraine's integration into the European defense industry

Denmark offers the EU an action plan for Ukraine's integration into the European defense industry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50391 views

Denmark and seven other EU countries propose an action plan for Ukraine's integration into the European defense industry.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and the heads of the Defense Ministries of Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Poland sent a joint letter to  EU institutions on the areas of cooperation with the defense industry of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Danish Ministry of Defense.

The letter, in particular, to the European Commission, the EU's Common Foreign Policy Service, and the European Defense Agency, proposes four specific areas of cooperation with Ukraine's defense industry.

Russia produces artillery shells three times faster than Ukraine's Western allies - Sky News26.05.24, 18:51 • 27003 views

"Together with seven other defense ministers, we propose to develop an EU action plan for Ukraine's integration into the European defense industry as soon as possible. Among other things, this will ensure Ukraine's access to EU programs for the defense industry and defense innovation. Strengthening Ukraine's defense industry is essential for Ukraine - and for our security of supply in Europe," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

According to the European Commission, almost 80 percent of the defense equipment purchased by EU member states after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was purchased outside of Europe. But this trend is unsustainable if Europe is to create an industry capable of meeting the needs of its member states. 

It is noted that ensuring the security of supply in Europe is a prerequisite for the continuation of the EU's military support for Ukraine and the EU's ability to take greater responsibility for its own security.

Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has dropped almost 10 thousand CABs on Ukraine - Umerov26.05.24, 18:40 • 24951 view

In the letter, the eight  fellow ministers also emphasize the need to build up local maintenance capacity in Ukraine through industrial partnerships. 

“To make this happen, we need a good EU framework to create long-term and strategic industrial partnerships between Ukrainian and European companies. Denmark has taken the first step and announced that we will invest directly in the Ukrainian defense industry. It will certainly strengthen Ukraine if more EU countries support Danish investments and follow our example,” the Danish Defense Minister said. 

In addition to strengthening the European defense industry, the issue of further EU military support for Ukraine will be on the agenda of today's meeting of defense ministers in Brussels.

Everyone said no: Zelensky on asking Biden and the EU to impose sanctions on Russia before the invasion25.05.24, 19:37 • 59202 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
troels-lund-poulsenTroels Lund Poulsen
latviaLatvia
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
brusselsBrussels
denmarkDenmark
lithuaniaLithuania
swedenSweden
europeEurope
netherlandsNetherlands
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising