Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Everyone said no: Zelensky on asking Biden and the EU to impose sanctions on Russia before the invasion

Everyone said no: Zelensky on asking Biden and the EU to impose sanctions on Russia before the invasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59203 views

Before Russia's invasion, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asked the US and EU to impose preventive sanctions on Russia, Putin, and the energy sector, but they refused, resulting in heavy human costs for Ukraine.

Before launching a large-scale invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked US President Joe Biden and the European Union to impose sanctions on the Kremlin, Putin, his entourage, and the energy sector. However, both Biden and the EU refused, saying that the Russians should take the first step, and that appropriate steps would be taken. Zelenskyy said this in a conversation with journalists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, UNN reports.

I asked President Biden and the European Union to impose sanctions on the Kremlin, Putin, his entourage, the energy sector before the invasion, so that he would know that it would hurt. So that their people would know that it would hurt economically. But no one listened to us. Everyone said no: the Russians should take the first step, and then we will take the appropriate steps. And what happened in the end? As a result, we suffered great human losses, irreparable. And it seems to me that this is a disaster. It seems to me that we are sitting with you in ruins. Killed people, destinies, mockery. What is the positive? You only hear that somewhere far away there will be another strike 

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy statedthat the Baltic countries - Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia - are primarily under possible future Russian attack. Moldova and Kazakhstan, which are Russia's closest targets, are no exception.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
latviaLatvia
kyrgyzstanKyrgyzstan
uzbekistanUzbekistan
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
estoniaEstonia
moldovaMoldova
kazakhstanKazakhstan

