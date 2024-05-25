Everyone said no: Zelensky on asking Biden and the EU to impose sanctions on Russia before the invasion

Before launching a large-scale invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked US President Joe Biden and the European Union to impose sanctions on the Kremlin, Putin, his entourage, and the energy sector. However, both Biden and the EU refused, saying that the Russians should take the first step, and that appropriate steps would be taken. Zelenskyy said this in a conversation with journalists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, UNN reports.

I asked President Biden and the European Union to impose sanctions on the Kremlin, Putin, his entourage, the energy sector before the invasion, so that he would know that it would hurt. So that their people would know that it would hurt economically. But no one listened to us. Everyone said no: the Russians should take the first step, and then we will take the appropriate steps. And what happened in the end? As a result, we suffered great human losses, irreparable. And it seems to me that this is a disaster. It seems to me that we are sitting with you in ruins. Killed people, destinies, mockery. What is the positive? You only hear that somewhere far away there will be another strike - Zelensky said.

