Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has dropped almost 10 thousand CABs on Ukraine - Umerov

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has dropped almost 10 thousand missiles on Ukraine. This was reported by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

The enemy attack on the construction hypermarket in the heroic city of Kharkiv on Saturday in broad daylight, when hundreds of people could have been there, is nothing more than another act of genocide against the Ukrainian people by the Putin regime. This is a deliberate murder of civilians - Umerov wrote on Facebook.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs more modern air defense and aviation systems.

We talk about this with our allies every day and at every opportunity. Since the beginning of the year alone, the enemy has dropped almost 10,000 unmanned aerial vehicles on our land - Umerov said.

Addendum

On May 25, Kharkiv suffered an enemy attack by KABs.

Law enforcement officials have identified the bodies of 10 people who died as a result of the Russian attack on a hypermarket in Kharkiv. Among the dead is a 12-year-old girl who was a customer.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that the death toll had risen to 16 people due to the Russian attack on the Epicenter shopping mall in Kharkiv .