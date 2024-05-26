Russia produces artillery shells three times faster than Ukraine's Western allies - Sky News

Russia produces artillery shells three times faster than Ukraine's Western allies and at a quarter of the cost, according to an analysis provided by Sky News. This was reported by UNN.

It is noted that the data, prepared by the consulting firm Bain & Company, emphasizes the serious problem faced by the Ukrainian armed forces, which rely on the supply of ammunition from the United States and Europe to fight a full-scale Russian invasion.

Sky News writes that the ability of the United States, Britain, and other European allies to produce artillery shells continues to lag behind Russia's, despite the fact that their combined economic power far exceeds Moscow's.

As a result, according to Ukrainian soldiers on the front line, for every shell they fire at Russian positions, Russian troops can fire about five shells in return.

The study showed that Russian factories are projected to produce or repair about 4.5 million artillery shells this year, compared to a total production of about 1.3 million shells in European countries and the United States.

In terms of cost, the average cost of producing one 155 mm shell is about $4,000 per unit, although it varies significantly from country to country. For comparison, the Russian production cost for a 152mm shell used by the Russian armed forces is about $1,000.

