Russia produces artillery shells three times faster than Ukraine's Western allies - Sky News

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 21205 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 92176 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142275 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147162 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242035 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172448 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164065 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148102 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221039 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 48146 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 67271 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108540 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 38863 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 71758 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242033 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221039 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207484 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233475 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220538 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 21177 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 19539 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 25545 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108540 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112066 views
Russia produces artillery shells three times faster than Ukraine's Western allies - Sky News

Russia produces artillery shells three times faster than Ukraine's Western allies - Sky News

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27004 views

Russia produces artillery shells three times faster and four times cheaper than Ukraine's Western allies, leading to a significant gap in artillery power at the front.

Russia produces artillery shells three times faster than Ukraine's Western allies and at a quarter of the cost, according to an analysis provided by Sky News. This was reported by UNN

Details 

It is noted that the data, prepared by the consulting firm Bain & Company, emphasizes the serious problem faced by the Ukrainian armed forces, which rely on the supply of ammunition from the United States and Europe to fight a full-scale Russian invasion.

Sky News writes that the ability of the United States, Britain, and other European allies to produce artillery shells continues to lag behind Russia's, despite the fact that their combined economic power far exceeds Moscow's.

As a result, according to Ukrainian soldiers on the front line, for every shell they fire at Russian positions, Russian troops  can fire about five shells in return.

NATO member country orders 300 million euros worth of artillery shells from Rheinmetall24.05.24, 16:38 • 13958 views

The study showed that Russian factories are projected to produce or repair about 4.5 million artillery shells this year, compared to a total production of about 1.3 million shells in European countries and the United States.

In terms of cost, the average cost of producing one 155 mm shell is about $4,000 per unit, although it varies significantly from country to country. For comparison, the Russian production cost for a 152mm shell used by the Russian armed forces is about $1,000.

Military Cooperation Between North Korea and Russia Continues, Primarily in the Field of Missiles - Yusov23.05.24, 12:21 • 15048 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

