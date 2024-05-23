Military Cooperation Between North Korea and Russia Continues, Primarily in the Field of Missiles - Yusov

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 3199 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82593 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140973 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145981 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240768 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172213 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163874 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148069 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220319 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112966 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 3199 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 3199 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14396 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14396 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21355 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21355 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107302 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107302 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111407 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111407 views
Military Cooperation Between North Korea and Russia Continues, Primarily in the Field of Missiles - Yusov

Military Cooperation Between North Korea and Russia Continues, Primarily in the Field of Missiles - Yusov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15048 views

Military cooperation between North Korea and Russia continues: North Korea supplies Russia with large volumes of shells, but there is no evidence that Russia asks for military equipment from North Korea, as it has sufficient stocks of old Soviet equipment.

Military cooperation between North Korea and Russia continues. The DPRK supplies Russia with shells, but so far there is no evidence that Russia has asked for military equipment from Korea, as it has had plenty of it since Soviet times. Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Cooperation, military cooperation between North Korea and Russia continues. The nomenclature is known. First of all, we are talking about shells, BCs. And this is the main thing that this state has helped Russia with in large volumes,

- Yusov said.

Details

He noted that the issue of the DPRK's provision of military equipment to Russia has not been recorded.

"We have not recorded such things. Today, Russia has enough of its own stocks of old Soviet equipment. The issue of the quality of deconservation and modernization is what they are interested in," Yusov added.

Recall

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said that the US Department of Defense is concerned about the deepening relations between the DPRK and Russia, which, together with Iran, are fueling Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

