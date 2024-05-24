NATO member country orders 300 million euros worth of artillery shells from Rheinmetall

A NATO member country has ordered a large package of artillery ammunition from the Rheinmetall arms company for almost 300 million euros. This is stated on the company's website, according to UNN.

A NATO customer has placed an order with Rheinmetall for the supply of artillery ammunition. The order includes several tens of thousands of artillery shells and several hundred thousand rocket fuel modules, - the statement said.

Details

The company did not specify which NATO country it was referring to.

It is noted that the total gross value of orders booked for the second quarter of 2024 is almost 300 million euros. Deliveries will take place between 2024 and 2028.

The company noted that the replenishment of the armed forces' ammunition stocks as a result of the war in Ukraine brought Rheinmetall large orders in the field of artillery ammunition.

Recall

Rheinmetall plans to set up a joint venture in Ukraine in the field of air defense systems within a few years, although it may take 1-2 years before production begins.