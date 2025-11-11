Denmark allocates new military aid package for Ukraine: what it includes

The Danish government and the parliamentary committee have approved the 28th package of military aid to Ukraine worth 1.4 billion Danish kroner (about $217 million), the country's Ministry of Defense reported, writes UNN.

Details

The package provides for financing a joint weapons production program in Ukraine – the "Danish model" – for 100 million kroner, over 370 million kroner are allocated to the PURL initiative for the purchase of American weapons, and 80 million kroner – for fuel through the NATO Agency.

NATO to continue supporting Ukraine: Russia has not achieved strategic victory - BBC

With this aid package, we will provide Ukraine with a number of crucial combat capabilities in the coming months through the Danish model and the PURL initiative. – said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen

The PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative allows the US and NATO to quickly supply weapons to Ukraine in accordance with the priority needs of the Armed Forces, financed by partners through a special NATO account.

Ukraine and Norway to create a joint defense enterprise – Shmyhal