Ukraine and Norway to create a joint defense enterprise – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal began his working visit to Norway with a meeting with the country's Minister of Defense Tore Sandvik. During the negotiations, the parties signed two important memorandums – on common quality standards for defense products and on the creation of a joint Ukrainian-Norwegian defense enterprise. Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Following the meeting, a memorandum was signed regarding common quality standards for defense products manufactured or supplied within the framework of our agreements. We must provide the troops with exclusively high-quality weapons – Shmyhal emphasized.

Another step in strengthening the partnership was the signing of an agreement between Ukrainian and Norwegian companies on the creation of a joint production facility in Ukraine.

This will strengthen our defense-industrial potential – the Prime Minister stressed.

The parties also discussed strengthening air defense, developing long-range capabilities, and exchanging experience in combating enemy drones.

We discussed with my colleague the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and strengthening air defense. Ukraine is ready to share its experience in countering enemy drones – Shmyhal reported.

Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik confirmed further support for Ukraine and announced that next year Norway will allocate $7 billion for defense needs.

I am grateful to the government and people of Norway for their significant contribution, the provision of F-16s and support for Ukrainian aviation, for their participation in the PURL initiative and in the Maritime Capabilities Coalition – Shmyhal noted.

Ukraine will participate for the first time in the meeting of defense ministers of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), which will be another step in strengthening defense cooperation with partners.

