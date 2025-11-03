Norway to host JEF defense ministers' meeting on November 4-5: Shmyhal's participation planned

$42.080.01
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 19516 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
03:27 PM • 17993 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 20079 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 19321 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 28907 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
01:44 PM • 16166 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 14936 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 28773 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33389 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Publications
Exclusives
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
04:38 PM • 19521 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
02:12 PM • 28908 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film Gala
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son
TikTok

Norway to host JEF defense ministers' meeting on November 4-5: Shmyhal's participation planned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

Defense ministers from ten Joint Expeditionary Force countries will meet in Norway. This is the first JEF meeting with the participation of Ukraine's defense minister and the first above the Arctic Circle.

Norway to host JEF defense ministers' meeting on November 4-5: Shmyhal's participation planned

Defense ministers from ten member countries of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) will gather in Norway. Ukraine's Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal will also attend the meeting, UNN reports with reference to VG newspaper.

"I would like to call this meeting of defense ministers historic," said Norwegian Defense Minister Thore O. Sandvik.

He says that the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) will gather in Bodø. This is a cooperation of ten Scandinavian and Northern European countries in the field of security and defense under the leadership of Great Britain.

Norway to allocate $170 million for military equipment for Ukraine through the PURL program16.10.25, 00:56 • 4723 views

The head of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense believes that the meeting is historic for two reasons.

"This is the first meeting of JEF defense ministers with the physical participation of the Ukrainian defense minister, and this is the first meeting of JEF defense ministers held north of the Arctic Circle," Sandvik added.

The publication notes that this is the first visit of the new Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal to Norway.

In addition to him, the defense ministers of Great Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, and, of course, Norway will also be present.

"The team for meetings in the JEF will be how we will strengthen cooperation and security in Northern Europe. We will also be able to demonstrate the new NATO air operations center in Bodø," Sandvik summarized.

Norway allocates about $150 million to Ukraine: what the funds will be used for22.10.25, 14:30 • 3526 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Latvia
NATO
Finland
Iceland
Denmark
Lithuania
Sweden
Norway
Great Britain
Netherlands
Estonia
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal