Norway allocates about $150 million to Ukraine: what the funds will be used for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

An additional 1.5 billion Norwegian kroner (about $150 million) will be allocated for electricity and heating. The funds come through the EU Investment Framework for Ukraine.

Norway allocates about $150 million to Ukraine: what the funds will be used for

Norway is allocating an additional 1.5 billion Norwegian kroner to provide Ukraine with electricity and heating. This amounts to approximately 150 million US dollars. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Norwegian government.

Details

These funds are provided in cooperation with the European Union and are aimed at meeting Ukraine's energy needs during the fourth winter of the full-scale war with Russia.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre noted that his country, together with the EU, is stepping up efforts to ensure Ukrainian households, businesses, and institutions have access to electricity amid Russian shelling.

Funding from Norway comes through the EU Investment Framework for Ukraine (UIF). The project's goal is to mobilize public and private investments for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction after the destruction caused by Russian aggression. This is the first time Ukraine will receive support from Norway directly through this instrument.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska arrived in Norway on October 22.

Yevhen Ustimenko

