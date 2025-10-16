Norway to allocate $170 million for military equipment for Ukraine through the PURL program

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
Exclusive
06:12 PM • 14199 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 31784 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 41519 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 34685 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 34152 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 26478 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 20036 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 18317 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 39545 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 39412 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.1m/s
85%
755mm
Popular news
Budanov revealed Putin's true intentions regarding hybrid aggressionPhotoOctober 15, 02:02 PM • 10037 views
Pentagon chief: we are going to end the war in UkraineOctober 15, 02:11 PM • 2944 views
Occupiers sentenced Mariupol defender to 22 years in prison: what is the Azov fighter accused ofOctober 15, 02:14 PM • 8998 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 13361 views
"Alaskan process" not completed: Lavrov revealed what Russia is waiting forOctober 15, 05:34 PM • 5116 views
Publications
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 30460 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 45149 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 39545 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 39412 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 64541 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 13365 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 63935 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 42717 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 45024 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 51411 views
Actual
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
The New York Times
Gold

Norway to allocate $170 million for military equipment for Ukraine through the PURL program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

Norway will provide Ukraine with 2 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately $170 million) to finance a new package of military equipment from the United States under the PURL program. This package, coordinated by NATO, will include drones, artillery, and advanced air defense systems.

Norway to allocate $170 million for military equipment for Ukraine through the PURL program

Norway will provide Ukraine with new funding for a new package of military equipment supplied from the United States under the PURL program. This was announced by the country's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Ukraine depends on constant military and civilian support in its struggle to defend itself against Russia.

It is very important that several countries are joining forces to provide funding to meet Ukraine's military needs. Norway is now joining forces with a number of other European countries to finance a military support package that will provide Ukraine with priority defense equipment. We aim to provide 2 billion Norwegian kroner (about 170 million dollars - ed.) for this package, which is coordinated by NATO

– said Støre.

In turn, Norwegian Defense Minister Thore Sandvik emphasized the importance of uniting European countries, "so that together we can finance the supply of military equipment that Ukraine needs, such as drones, artillery, and advanced air defense systems."

Under the PURL mechanism, the United States provides NATO with lists of available American weapons and military equipment. Allies, including Norway, then provide funding to purchase this equipment for Ukraine

- Sandvik noted.

He reminded that Norway has already provided funding for two such support packages, and the government will work to ensure that as many Alliance member countries as possible participate in this important initiative to support Ukraine. According to him, the equipment arrives quickly and helps Ukrainians more effectively defend the front line and critical infrastructure.

Recall

Earlier, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre promised that the country would support Ukraine in getting through the heating season and facilitate gas purchases.

Norway sends fighter jets to guard Polish border05.10.25, 04:41 • 5044 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
Norway
United States
Ukraine