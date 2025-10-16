Norway to allocate $170 million for military equipment for Ukraine through the PURL program

Norway will provide Ukraine with new funding for a new package of military equipment supplied from the United States under the PURL program. This was announced by the country's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, UNN reports.

According to him, Ukraine depends on constant military and civilian support in its struggle to defend itself against Russia.

It is very important that several countries are joining forces to provide funding to meet Ukraine's military needs. Norway is now joining forces with a number of other European countries to finance a military support package that will provide Ukraine with priority defense equipment. We aim to provide 2 billion Norwegian kroner (about 170 million dollars - ed.) for this package, which is coordinated by NATO – said Støre.

In turn, Norwegian Defense Minister Thore Sandvik emphasized the importance of uniting European countries, "so that together we can finance the supply of military equipment that Ukraine needs, such as drones, artillery, and advanced air defense systems."

Under the PURL mechanism, the United States provides NATO with lists of available American weapons and military equipment. Allies, including Norway, then provide funding to purchase this equipment for Ukraine - Sandvik noted.

He reminded that Norway has already provided funding for two such support packages, and the government will work to ensure that as many Alliance member countries as possible participate in this important initiative to support Ukraine. According to him, the equipment arrives quickly and helps Ukrainians more effectively defend the front line and critical infrastructure.

Earlier, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre promised that the country would support Ukraine in getting through the heating season and facilitate gas purchases.

