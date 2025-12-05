$42.180.02
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Denmark to reduce aid to Ukraine in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Denmark plans to donate 9.4 billion kroner to Ukraine in 2026, almost half the amount allocated in 2025. In total, the country has allocated 70 billion kroner for military support to Ukraine.

Denmark to reduce aid to Ukraine in 2026

In 2026, Denmark plans to donate 9.4 billion Danish kroner to Ukraine. This amount is almost half of what it was in 2025, UNN reports with reference to DR.

Details

In a response to the Defense Committee, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen states that Denmark will donate 9.4 billion kroner to Ukraine next year. Last year, the country donated 16.5 billion kroner, and the year before that – almost 19 billion kroner.

The publication notes that repeatedly in recent years, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has emphasized the importance of supporting the Ukrainian military.

We need to increase our financial and military support for Ukraine. (...) Ukraine today is a guarantee of Europe's security. Our support for Ukraine is a direct investment in our own security. And that is why we need to ensure long-term funding for the Ukrainian armed forces.

- Frederiksen emphasized

Addendum

The publication notes that in 2023, the overwhelming majority in the Danish parliament agreed to create the Ukraine Fund. Denmark has currently reached 70 billion for military support to Ukraine.

Denmark allowed Ukraine to establish military production on its territory – a first in NATO02.12.25, 18:18 • 10646 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Mette Frederiksen
Troels Lund Poulsen
Denmark
Ukraine