Denmark to reduce aid to Ukraine in 2026

In 2026, Denmark plans to donate 9.4 billion Danish kroner to Ukraine. This amount is almost half of what it was in 2025, UNN reports with reference to DR.

Details

In a response to the Defense Committee, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen states that Denmark will donate 9.4 billion kroner to Ukraine next year. Last year, the country donated 16.5 billion kroner, and the year before that – almost 19 billion kroner.

The publication notes that repeatedly in recent years, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has emphasized the importance of supporting the Ukrainian military.

We need to increase our financial and military support for Ukraine. (...) Ukraine today is a guarantee of Europe's security. Our support for Ukraine is a direct investment in our own security. And that is why we need to ensure long-term funding for the Ukrainian armed forces. - Frederiksen emphasized

Addendum

The publication notes that in 2023, the overwhelming majority in the Danish parliament agreed to create the Ukraine Fund. Denmark has currently reached 70 billion for military support to Ukraine.

