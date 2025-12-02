Denmark allowed Ukraine to establish military production on its territory – a first in NATO

In the city of Vojens, southern Denmark, preparations have begun for the construction of a plant to produce rocket fuel for Ukraine. This step marks the first time within NATO that a member country of the alliance has allowed a Ukrainian defense enterprise to establish a production site on its territory. This is reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

Danish Minister of Economy Morten Bødskov, Mayor Mads Skau, and Vyacheslav Bondarchuk, director of the Danish branch of the Ukrainian company Fire Point, symbolically broke ground at the site of the future plant. The facility is located near the Skrydstrup airbase and is planned to produce solid rocket fuel for military purposes.

Locating production in Denmark will minimize the risk of a possible Russian attack on the enterprise. The plant is expected to be launched in 2026.

At the same time, the project raises concerns among local residents: Danish media report that they are worried about safety and the potential threat of sabotage from Russia.

