Denmark considers drone activity over airports a "hybrid attack"

Recent drone activity over a number of Danish airports is likely part of a "hybrid attack," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, writes UNN with reference to DW.

There can be no doubt that everything indicates that this is the work of a professional when it comes to such a systematic operation carried out almost simultaneously in so many places. I would call it a hybrid attack using different types of drones. - Lund Poulsen said at a press conference.

Details

As the BBC notes, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen indicated that there is no evidence that Russia is behind the drone invasion.

Meanwhile, the country's Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard added that Denmark will strengthen its capabilities to detect and shoot down drones after the incidents.

According to the police, more drones were spotted on the night from Wednesday to Thursday near Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark, as well as three small airports in the country.

This led to the suspension of flights for several hours at Aalborg Airport, which is also a military base.

The new drone activity came just two days after a similar incident near Copenhagen Airport, which police said was carried out by a "competent person."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the incident in Copenhagen "the most serious attack on Denmark's critical infrastructure to date."

