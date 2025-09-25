Denmark closes airport due to drones in airspace

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
06:42 PM • 13716 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 20096 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 25916 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 26381 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 27023 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 42810 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 20093 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 39766 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 18742 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18871 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.7m/s
63%
757mm
Popular news
Melania Trump and the First Lady of Ukraine held a meeting yesterday - NikiforovSeptember 24, 01:15 PM • 5852 views
Zelenskyy is being pushed to return lands that Ukraine did not retake in the summer of 2023 - CNNSeptember 24, 01:41 PM • 13190 views
In Kyiv, a 17-year-old mother left her infant in a locked apartment for four days; the child fell into a comaSeptember 24, 03:19 PM • 6692 views
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko presented a state award to Azov commander Denys ProkopenkoPhotoSeptember 24, 03:42 PM • 3450 views
Court keeps Shufrych in custodySeptember 24, 04:51 PM • 3694 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challengesSeptember 24, 11:04 AM • 42810 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 43691 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 39766 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 49896 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 58399 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 41510 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 101227 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 60627 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 74340 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 125924 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
E-6 Mercury

Denmark closes airport due to drones in airspace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark is closed due to drones in the airspace. Police are on the scene, an airport representative said.

Denmark closes airport due to drones in airspace

Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark is closed due to drones in the airspace. Police are on the scene. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the agency ReutersSky News.  

Details

It is noted that a representative of Aalborg Airport late on Wednesday, September 24, announced the closure of the airport due to the appearance of drones in its airspace. 

At the same time, the representative of "Aalborg" refused to comment on the number of drones.

According to Sky News, at least 4 incoming and outgoing flights from the airport have been suspended: two SAS planes, one Norwegian and one KLM.  

Recall

On Monday, September 22, Copenhagen International Airport temporarily suspended operations due to two to four "large" drones spotted in the airspace. At least 15 flights were canceled.  

Russian fighter jet flew over German frigate in the Baltic Sea - Pistorius reported a new provocation by Russia24.09.25, 23:43 • 572 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Reuters
Denmark