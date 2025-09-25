Denmark closes airport due to drones in airspace

Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark is closed due to drones in the airspace. Police are on the scene. This is reported by UNN with reference to the agency Reuters, Sky News.

It is noted that a representative of Aalborg Airport late on Wednesday, September 24, announced the closure of the airport due to the appearance of drones in its airspace.

At the same time, the representative of "Aalborg" refused to comment on the number of drones.

According to Sky News, at least 4 incoming and outgoing flights from the airport have been suspended: two SAS planes, one Norwegian and one KLM.

On Monday, September 22, Copenhagen International Airport temporarily suspended operations due to two to four "large" drones spotted in the airspace. At least 15 flights were canceled.

