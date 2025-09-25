$41.380.00
Russian fighter jet flew over German frigate in the Baltic Sea - Pistorius reported a new provocation by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

A Russian fighter jet flew over a German Navy frigate in the Baltic Sea, which German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called a provocation. He compared the incident to recent Russian violations of Polish and Estonian airspace.

Russian fighter jet flew over German frigate in the Baltic Sea - Pistorius reported a new provocation by Russia

A new incident involving Russian aviation was recorded in the Baltic Sea - a Russian fighter jet flew over a German Navy frigate. This was reported by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, according to UNN with reference to the Welt newspaper.

Details

Boris Pistorius compared this incident to Russia's recent violations of Polish and Estonian airspace.

Putin wants to provoke NATO member states, and he wants to identify, expose and exploit alleged weaknesses in the NATO alliance... The alliance has reacted clearly and decisively to Russian provocations, but at the same time has shown the necessary prudence, which is particularly important these days.

- Pistorius emphasized.

According to the head of the German defense department, given the existing threat, Europe must take greater responsibility for its own defense.

"For the Bundeswehr, this means that its strength must increase to approximately 460,000 soldiers. This must be achieved through a new military service on a voluntary basis. If the need is not met, compulsory conscription is also possible with the consent of the Bundestag," the German minister noted.

Recall

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31s violated Estonian airspace.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, commenting on the incident of Russian MiG-31s violating Estonian airspace, stated that such actions by Russia are absolutely unacceptable.

After the attack of Russian drones on the territory of Poland, the European Union started talking about creating a "drone wall" that would protect EU countries from further Russian attacks.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs stated that NATO should be prepared to use force in response to Russia's actions. This will help prevent future airspace violations, especially if Russian aircraft continue to violate NATO airspace.

Vita Zelenetska

