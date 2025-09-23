Drone incidents in Copenhagen and Oslo may be linked - Norwegian Prime Minister

$41.380.13
01:28 PM • 3960 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
12:09 PM • 15033 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 13074 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 38485 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 33659 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 33686 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 48080 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 48603 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44601 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69771 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 32693 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 29158 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico09:15 AM • 13030 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 17263 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 14840 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
12:09 PM • 15039 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 14985 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 29381 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 32910 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 38488 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 5478 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 72869 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 35018 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 50499 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 101999 views
Drone incidents in Copenhagen and Oslo may be linked - Norwegian Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated a possible connection between drone incidents in Norway and Denmark after a conversation with his Danish counterpart. Earlier, Russia violated Norwegian airspace three times, and in Oslo, the military recorded drone flights over Akershus Fortress.

Drone incidents in Copenhagen and Oslo may be linked - Norwegian Prime Minister

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, after a conversation with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, stated that there might be a connection between drone incidents in both countries. However, he did not elaborate on his opinion, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

This is deeply regrettable and concerning. I just spoke with my Danish colleague Mette Frederiksen. This also happened in Copenhagen. So there is reason to believe that there might be some connection

 - he said, according to Dagbladet.

He also called for further discussions within NATO on strengthening the alliance and its ability to combat drones.

Earlier today, Støre reported that Russia had violated Norwegian airspace three times in recent months.

Addition

In the center of Oslo, the military recorded drone flights over the territory of Akershus Fortress. The police confirmed the incident and reported the detention of two Singaporean citizens, whose involvement in the event is being investigated.

In Denmark, leaders of parliamentary parties were invited to a confidential briefing after a night drone incident at Copenhagen Airport. Police and security service chiefs will attend the meeting.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mette Frederiksen
The Guardian
NATO
Oslo
Copenhagen
Singapore
Denmark
Norway