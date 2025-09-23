Drone incidents in Copenhagen and Oslo may be linked - Norwegian Prime Minister

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, after a conversation with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, stated that there might be a connection between drone incidents in both countries. However, he did not elaborate on his opinion, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

This is deeply regrettable and concerning. I just spoke with my Danish colleague Mette Frederiksen. This also happened in Copenhagen. So there is reason to believe that there might be some connection - he said, according to Dagbladet.

He also called for further discussions within NATO on strengthening the alliance and its ability to combat drones.

Earlier today, Støre reported that Russia had violated Norwegian airspace three times in recent months.

In the center of Oslo, the military recorded drone flights over the territory of Akershus Fortress. The police confirmed the incident and reported the detention of two Singaporean citizens, whose involvement in the event is being investigated.

In Denmark, leaders of parliamentary parties were invited to a confidential briefing after a night drone incident at Copenhagen Airport. Police and security service chiefs will attend the meeting.