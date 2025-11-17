Former US Secretary of State Pompeo joins board of Ukrainian defense company Fire Point - AP

$42.040.02
48.980.10
uken
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11955 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 10716 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 8344 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
05:28 AM • 13053 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
04:30 AM • 11875 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 23529 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 40598 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 33346 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 62754 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 32509 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Switzerland persuaded Trump to lower US tariffs with gold and a Rolex watch - AxiosNovember 16, 11:40 PM • 11137 views
Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than its capture to Putin - The Sunday TimesNovember 17, 12:53 AM • 14393 views
Russian troops launched missile strikes on the center of Balakliia: one person died, a 14-year-old girl among the woundedNovember 17, 01:59 AM • 5112 views
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General StaffNovember 17, 02:30 AM • 12202 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growingNovember 17, 02:59 AM • 23851 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11955 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 62754 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 58354 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 111857 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 93665 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Troels Lund Poulsen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Mike Pompeo
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Balakliia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 1106 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 13863 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 33335 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 111857 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 41561 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Former US Secretary of State Pompeo joins board of Ukrainian defense company Fire Point - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of State, has joined the advisory board of the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point. The company is opening a factory in Denmark, plans to double missile production, and has commissioned an independent audit of prices and production.

Former US Secretary of State Pompeo joins board of Ukrainian defense company Fire Point - AP

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has joined the advisory board of a leading Ukrainian defense company, Fire Point. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Fire Point is opening a new factory in Denmark and engaging prominent industry figures in cooperation. It also seeks to expand its production of battle-tested cruise missiles, planning to more than double its current capacity, the report says.

Fire Point has also commissioned a major international firm to conduct an independent audit of its prices and production.

At the same time, public scrutiny remains intense amid corruption investigations in Ukraine. Fire Point's management insists they have nothing to hide and operate under strict martial law protocols. They are commissioning an independent audit to reassure investigators, the publication says.

Additionally

Fire Point is a defense technology company. It was founded after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and is headquartered in Kyiv. Its products include long-range unmanned aerial vehicles FP-1 and the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile.

Recall

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed a declaration of intent to develop a common 155mm ammunition design together with other NATO countries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Mike Pompeo
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Associated Press
Troels Lund Poulsen
NATO
Denmark
Ukraine