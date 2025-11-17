Former US Secretary of State Pompeo joins board of Ukrainian defense company Fire Point - AP

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has joined the advisory board of a leading Ukrainian defense company, Fire Point. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Fire Point is opening a new factory in Denmark and engaging prominent industry figures in cooperation. It also seeks to expand its production of battle-tested cruise missiles, planning to more than double its current capacity, the report says.

Fire Point has also commissioned a major international firm to conduct an independent audit of its prices and production.

At the same time, public scrutiny remains intense amid corruption investigations in Ukraine. Fire Point's management insists they have nothing to hide and operate under strict martial law protocols. They are commissioning an independent audit to reassure investigators, the publication says.

Additionally

Fire Point is a defense technology company. It was founded after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and is headquartered in Kyiv. Its products include long-range unmanned aerial vehicles FP-1 and the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile.

Recall

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed a declaration of intent to develop a common 155mm ammunition design together with other NATO countries.