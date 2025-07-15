$41.780.04
Denmark to help Ukrainian Armed Forces with satellite communication - Country's Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

• 290 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Denmark has decided to provide satellite communication services to the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the European Defence Agency (EDA). This decision is due to Ukraine's need for secure and stable satellite communication to fight against Russia.

Denmark to help Ukrainian Armed Forces with satellite communication - Country's Ministry of Defense

The Danish government has decided to provide satellite communication services to the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the European Defence Agency (EDA). This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of the country, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The agency explained the decision by stating that Ukraine needs secure and stable satellite communication in the war against Russia.

Satellites play a crucial role in modern defense. The assistance will provide Ukraine with access to receiving terminals that the Ukrainian defense can use to establish access to satellite communication, which will significantly contribute to Ukraine's ability to continue fighting for freedom against the illegal Russian invasion.

- stated the Danish Ministry of Defense.

The terminals are expected to provide a reliable connection, which can be crucial for military operations.

I am proud that Denmark is contributing to Ukraine's space defense with this package. Space is an area that increasingly requires attention in defense policy. In close cooperation with the EU defense agency, Denmark has already contributed to strengthening Ukraine's satellite communication for its protection against Russia.

- stated Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen.

"There is a very great potential in space solutions that can contribute to both Ukrainian, Danish, and European defense," he added.

Recall

Ukraine and Denmark signed an agreement on the establishment of Ukrainian defense production facilities in Denmark. Denmark became the first country where Ukraine exports its own defense technologies for production and supply to the Ukrainian army.

Zelenskyy discussed with the King of Denmark patronage over affected regions of Ukraine and support for veterans03.07.25, 19:00 • 1278 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsTechnologies
European Defence Agency
Troels Lund Poulsen
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Denmark
Ukraine
