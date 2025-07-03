$41.810.01
Zelenskyy discussed with the King of Denmark patronage over affected regions of Ukraine and support for veterans

Kyiv • UNN

 413 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Frederik X of Denmark. They discussed patronage over affected regions, cooperation in military medicine, and support for veterans. Zelenskyy also invited Danish companies to participate in prosthetics and rehabilitation projects.

Zelenskyy discussed with the King of Denmark patronage over affected regions of Ukraine and support for veterans

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an audience with King Frederik X of Denmark. They discussed patronage over affected regions, cooperation in military medicine, and veteran support projects, UNN reports.

During the audience with King Frederik X of Denmark, they discussed patronage over affected regions, cooperation in military medicine, and veteran support projects. I invited Danish companies to join joint projects on prosthetics and rehabilitation.

- Zelenskyy reported.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine values the Danish government's leadership in the combat aviation coalition.

We count on strong decisions regarding the opening of negotiation clusters during the Danish presidency of the EU Council.

- Zelenskyy added.

In addition, the President of Ukraine thanked Denmark and the Danish people for supporting Ukraine since the very beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, for military and humanitarian aid, for the development of joint defense production, and for investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Antonina Tumanova

