Opening of negotiation clusters with the EU and strengthening defense capabilities: Zelenskyy named top topics of his visit to Denmark

The opening of clusters within the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and the strengthening of defense capabilities are among the main topics of the visit to Denmark, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists, writes UNN.

There are several elements - strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, European integration issues, they are clear to us, we will work today, talk about clusters, when we can open them. (...) We want to open one cluster now, in the near future - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, technically Ukraine is ready to open three clusters.

"But you know that there is a political blockade, exclusively political, we will discuss this with partners today," the President noted.

"But my main message is that there are two areas that we really need to resolve right now. Two areas, I don't want to go into details yet, this concerns the internal financing of weapons production in Ukraine. We very much hope that we will be able to reach an agreement with the European Union," the President said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that he counts on relations with Denmark. "Denmark supports us in continuing the Danish model and expanding, financially expanding the Danish model. This is exactly about the drones I already mentioned. In addition, there is also a missile program, some details that I don't want to say aloud. I will talk about them with Denmark, and with Ursula von der Leyen, and with António Costa," Zelenskyy said.

For reference

The "Danish model" provides for direct financing of Ukrainian defense enterprises by the governments of other countries. Thanks to this approach, the production of critically important weapons, including Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems, has already been financed, the Ministry of Defense noted.