Denmark to provide Ukraine with an additional aid package of 400 million euros - Ministry of Defense of the country

Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen informed the Foreign Policy Committee about aid package XXVII. Among other things, it provides an additional almost 1.6 billion Danish kroner (over 400 million euros) for the Ukrainian defense industry, writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Danish Ministry of Defense.

Ukraine's need for military support remains enormous, and one of the best ways to help is to contribute more to the Ukrainian defense industry. This way, we ensure quick donations that can be used directly on the battlefield. And we know that there is still unused capacity in the Ukrainian defense industry. That is why today we are allocating an additional 1.6 billion Danish kroner to the so-called Danish model