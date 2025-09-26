$41.490.08
Denmark to provide Ukraine with an additional aid package of 400 million euros - Ministry of Defense of the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

Denmark is allocating an additional almost 1.6 billion Danish kroner (over 400 million euros) for the Ukrainian defense industry. The aid package is financed by the Ukrainian Fund, and the total amount of military support from Denmark from 2022 to 2028 is approximately 70.3 billion Danish kroner.

Denmark to provide Ukraine with an additional aid package of 400 million euros - Ministry of Defense of the country

Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen informed the Foreign Policy Committee about aid package XXVII. Among other things, it provides an additional almost 1.6 billion Danish kroner (over 400 million euros) for the Ukrainian defense industry, writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Danish Ministry of Defense.

Details

Ukraine's need for military support remains enormous, and one of the best ways to help is to contribute more to the Ukrainian defense industry. This way, we ensure quick donations that can be used directly on the battlefield. And we know that there is still unused capacity in the Ukrainian defense industry. That is why today we are allocating an additional 1.6 billion Danish kroner to the so-called Danish model

- Poulsen stated.

In addition, Donation Package XXVII allocates another 1.1 billion Danish kroner for a number of other needs.

The best way to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities here and now is to support its own defense industry. I have just been to Kyiv and saw with my own eyes the changes that are taking place thanks to domestic arms manufacturers. We are now investing in Ukrainian companies that produce what Ukraine actually needs

- emphasized Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

It is also noted that the aid package is financed by the Ukrainian Fund. As part of this package, Denmark has already decided to provide military support to Ukraine amounting to approximately 70.3 billion Danish kroner in the period from 2022 to 2028.

Addition

The European Commission presented to EU member states a proposal to use sanctioned Russian assets for a new loan of 140 billion euros for Ukraine, which is to be issued in tranches and used for "defense cooperation", as well as to support Ukraine's ordinary budget needs.

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that Ukraine has already received about 3.5 million large-caliber ammunition as part of the "artillery initiative" launched by the Czech Republic.

