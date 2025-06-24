Denmark allocated almost UAH 3.3 billion for launching Ukrainian defense production on its territory - Umerov

Denmark has already allocated almost 3.3 billion hryvnias (500 million kroner) to launch Ukrainian defense production on its territory. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed a corresponding letter of intent in The Hague. This was reported by UNN with reference to Umerov on Facebook.

Details

According to the head of the Ukrainian defense department, all capacities created within the project will work to strengthen the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The implementation of the project will be the first step within the initiative Build with Ukraine, launched during the previous meeting in the "Ramstein" format.

As noted, the agreement will also contribute to deepening cooperation in the defense sector, developing technological exchange, and strengthening supply chains.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that this strategic partnership will serve the security not only of Ukraine and Denmark, but also of all of Europe.

Recall

Defense ministers of NATO member countries on June 4 in Brussels, within the framework of the "Ramstein" meeting, discussed further support for Ukraine. 25 billion euros will be provided to Kyiv in the defense sector, said Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte.