Denmark joins NATO project to create a single standard for 155mm artillery shells

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

Denmark will join a NATO project to develop a single standard for 155mm artillery ammunition. Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen signed a declaration of intent to develop a common design for 155mm ammunition together with other NATO countries.

Denmark joins NATO project to create a single standard for 155mm artillery shells

Denmark will join NATO's project to develop a single standard for 155-mm artillery ammunition. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Danish Ministry of Defense.

Details

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed a declaration of intent to develop a single 155-mm ammunition design together with other NATO countries.

Ukraine's experience shows that the ability to use fire support from various systems on the battlefield contributes to a better and more efficient use of available ammunition.

- stated the Danish Ministry of Defense.

Therefore, a number of NATO countries have united to develop a universal 155-mm grenade launcher to strengthen the alliance's combat power. This initiative can also contribute to the launch and strengthening of regional initiatives, as Norway, Finland, and Sweden have also joined the project.

Recall

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that a ceasefire in Ukraine is unlikely in the near future. In his opinion, resistance to Russian aggression should be supported, despite the corruption scandal in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Alexander Stubb
Troels Lund Poulsen
NATO
Finland
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Ukraine