Denmark joins NATO project to create a single standard for 155mm artillery shells

Denmark will join NATO's project to develop a single standard for 155-mm artillery ammunition. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Danish Ministry of Defense.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed a declaration of intent to develop a single 155-mm ammunition design together with other NATO countries.

Ukraine's experience shows that the ability to use fire support from various systems on the battlefield contributes to a better and more efficient use of available ammunition. - stated the Danish Ministry of Defense.

Therefore, a number of NATO countries have united to develop a universal 155-mm grenade launcher to strengthen the alliance's combat power. This initiative can also contribute to the launch and strengthening of regional initiatives, as Norway, Finland, and Sweden have also joined the project.

