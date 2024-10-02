Hamburg railroad tracks closed due to suspected dangerous virus

In Germany, at the Hamburg train station, the police blocked several tracks due to suspected infection with the Marburg virus, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

The patient is reportedly a medical student from Rwanda. He and his girlfriend boarded an ICE train in Frankfurt am Main bound for Hamburg. During the trip, he developed flu-like symptoms.

Before that, the student flew to Germany on a direct flight from Rwanda, where he treated a patient infected with the Marburg virus.

Tracks 7 and 8 were blocked, so passengers had to leave the platforms.

Add

The Marburg virus belongs to the Filoviridae family, like the Ebola virus, but is considered even more dangerous. The mortality rate in case of infection ranges from 24 to 90%. The virus causes hemorrhagic fever, accompanied by severe symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and internal and external bleeding.