Hamburg train passengers test negative for Marburg virus

A German student and his companion, who flew in from Rwanda and boarded a train heading to northern Germany, tested negative for the Marburg virus. This means that there was no danger to their 200 fellow travelers. DW writes about it, UNN reports .

Over the next few days, it is planned that the medical student will remain in isolation in a special department of the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, followed by home isolation under the supervision of health authorities.

It is noted that the girl who accompanied him will also be monitored by doctors.

Earlier it was reportedthat two passengers with signs of infection with the deadly African Marburg virus were evacuated from the central station of the German city of Hamburg. The medical student and his girlfriend, who felt symptoms of the disease, were taken to a university clinic for further medical examination.

Marburg is transmitted through direct contact with contaminated liquids. The disease is accompanied by severe fever and is fatal in 88% of cases. The incubation period lasts from 2 to 21 days.