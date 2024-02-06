German ground staff at five airports to strike on Wednesday

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 58260 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115617 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121022 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163162 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164499 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266224 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176565 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166779 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148578 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236640 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 80445 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 58184 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 93958 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 54853 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 35542 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266223 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236639 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222113 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247567 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233830 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115615 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99051 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100329 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116879 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117553 views
German ground staff at five airports to strike on Wednesday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27610 views

On Wednesday, German ground staff at five major airports will go on strike, disrupting flights.

The German trade union Ver.di has called on Lufthansa's ground staff to go on strike on Wednesday, which will affect German airports, including Frankfurt and Berlin. This was reported by Tagesschau, according to UNN.

Details

According to the union, the strike is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at four in the morning and will affect locations in Frankfurt am Main, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Dusseldorf. The action is expected to last until Thursday morning.

Ver.di justified its call by what the union believes to be Lufthansa's intransigent position.

This strike would have been unnecessary if Lufthansa had given ground workers the same raises as other groups of employees in the group. However, there was no willingness to do so at the negotiating table. We therefore hope for the understanding of passengers, because they, like the employees, also want an end to staff shortages and better service,

- the report says.

The strike was triggered by ongoing group-wide collective bargaining involving about 25,000 local employees. According to ver.di, an inadequate offer was presented during the negotiations. For example, according to ver.di, the proposal provides for an average pay increase of less than two percent in the first year. In addition, employees who are not part of Lufthansa Technik are to receive a smaller inflationary allowance.

AddendumAddendum

The union is demanding a 12.5 percent pay increase for Lufthansa ground staff, which corresponds to at least 500 euros per month for twelve months. The next round of negotiations will take place on February 12 in Frankfurt am Main.

Recall

On February 1, airport employees went on strike in Germany , leading to the cancellation or delay of more than 1,000 flights.

Public transport is paralysed in Germany as Verdi union goes on strike with 90,000 workers02.02.24, 10:45 • 32400 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
munichMunich
hamburhHamburg
frankfurtFrankfurt
diusseldorfDüsseldorf
berlinBerlin

