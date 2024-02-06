German ground staff at five airports to strike on Wednesday

The German trade union Ver.di has called on Lufthansa's ground staff to go on strike on Wednesday, which will affect German airports, including Frankfurt and Berlin. This was reported by Tagesschau, according to UNN.

According to the union, the strike is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at four in the morning and will affect locations in Frankfurt am Main, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Dusseldorf. The action is expected to last until Thursday morning.

Ver.di justified its call by what the union believes to be Lufthansa's intransigent position.

This strike would have been unnecessary if Lufthansa had given ground workers the same raises as other groups of employees in the group. However, there was no willingness to do so at the negotiating table. We therefore hope for the understanding of passengers, because they, like the employees, also want an end to staff shortages and better service, - the report says.

The strike was triggered by ongoing group-wide collective bargaining involving about 25,000 local employees. According to ver.di, an inadequate offer was presented during the negotiations. For example, according to ver.di, the proposal provides for an average pay increase of less than two percent in the first year. In addition, employees who are not part of Lufthansa Technik are to receive a smaller inflationary allowance.

The union is demanding a 12.5 percent pay increase for Lufthansa ground staff, which corresponds to at least 500 euros per month for twelve months. The next round of negotiations will take place on February 12 in Frankfurt am Main.

On February 1, airport employees went on strike in Germany , leading to the cancellation or delay of more than 1,000 flights.

Public transport is paralysed in Germany as Verdi union goes on strike with 90,000 workers