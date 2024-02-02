ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Public transport is paralysed in Germany as Verdi union goes on strike with 90,000 workers

Public transport is paralysed in Germany as Verdi union goes on strike with 90,000 workers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32404 views

A nationwide strike called by the Verdi trade union demanding better working conditions and involving more than 90,000 public transport workers halted bus and tram services across Germany on Friday, except in Bavaria.

On Friday, bus and tram stations in Germany stopped working due to a strike organized by the Verdi trade union. More than 90,000 public transport workers stopped working, which led to a large-scale collapse on the country's roads. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The 24-hour strike across Germany, except for Bavaria, was the latest in a series of industrial actions that have affected the country's transportation sector in recent weeks.

The Verdi union is demanding better working conditions, including shorter working hours and increased vacation rights.

We have a sharp shortage of labor in public transportation and incredible pressure on employees. Buses and trains are canceled every day in all fare zones because there are not enough staff 

- said Verdi Deputy Chairman Christine Bele.

The youth movement Fridays for Future said that its 60 local branches also support the Verdi strike.

We strike together to mobilize for better working conditions and a future for public transport

- said a spokesperson for the Fridays for Future movement .

Add

According to the German airports association ADV, the recent strike by security personnel at 11 German airports has also affected the country, leading to the cancellation or delay of 1,100 flights.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
reutersReuters
germanyGermany

