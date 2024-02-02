Public transport is paralysed in Germany as Verdi union goes on strike with 90,000 workers

On Friday, bus and tram stations in Germany stopped working due to a strike organized by the Verdi trade union. More than 90,000 public transport workers stopped working, which led to a large-scale collapse on the country's roads. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The 24-hour strike across Germany, except for Bavaria, was the latest in a series of industrial actions that have affected the country's transportation sector in recent weeks.

The Verdi union is demanding better working conditions, including shorter working hours and increased vacation rights.

We have a sharp shortage of labor in public transportation and incredible pressure on employees. Buses and trains are canceled every day in all fare zones because there are not enough staff - said Verdi Deputy Chairman Christine Bele.

The youth movement Fridays for Future said that its 60 local branches also support the Verdi strike.

We strike together to mobilize for better working conditions and a future for public transport - said a spokesperson for the Fridays for Future movement .

According to the German airports association ADV, the recent strike by security personnel at 11 German airports has also affected the country, leading to the cancellation or delay of 1,100 flights.

