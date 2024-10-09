In Germany unidentified persons opened fire on a train

In Germany, unknown persons opened fire on a train traveling from Hamburg to Frankfurt am Main, Bild reported, UNN writes.

Details

"The high-speed train, which left Hamburg for Frankfurt today, made an emergency stop in Osnabrück. There, passengers were told that unknown persons had fired at least several times through the train window," an AFP journalist who was in one of the cars said.

Police arrived at the scene and surrounded the car damaged by the attack. After about 40 minutes, the train continued to move - a new protective film was glued to the window during this time. It is clarified that there were no passengers on the seats near the window where the bullets hit.

In Germany, an unknown person opens fire in a bar: one dead and one wounded