In Germany unidentified persons opened fire on a train

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 28, 02:48 PM • 139459 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139143 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 84538 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 107081 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 109218 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11994 views

Unknown persons fired at the window of a train traveling from Hamburg to Frankfurt am Main. The train made an emergency stop in Osnabrück, the police surrounded the damaged carriage, and then the traffic resumed.

In Germany, unknown persons opened fire on a train traveling from Hamburg to Frankfurt am Main, Bild reported, UNN writes.

Details

"The high-speed train, which left Hamburg for Frankfurt today, made an emergency stop in Osnabrück. There, passengers were told that unknown persons had fired at least several times through the train window," an AFP journalist who was in one of the cars said.

Police arrived at the scene and surrounded the car damaged by the attack. After about 40 minutes, the train continued to move - a new protective film was glued to the window during this time. It is clarified that there were no passengers on the seats near the window where the bullets hit.

In Germany, an unknown person opens fire in a bar: one dead and one wounded03.10.24, 11:55 • 14431 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
bildBild
hamburhHamburg
frankfurtFrankfurt
germanyGermany

