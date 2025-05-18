Mexican Navy ship rams Brooklyn Bridge: two dead and at least 19 injured

In New York, a Mexican Navy sailing ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge. There were more than 200 passengers on board. Two of them died, at least 19 were injured, two of whom are in critical condition. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Police said the "Cuauhtémoc" ship, carrying 277 people, lost its course, forcing the captain to head to the bridge support from the Brooklyn side. Law enforcement officials added that they believe the collision was caused by "mechanical problems" and a power outage.

The New York Coast Guard reported that the "Cuauhtémoc" lost all three masts. All personnel on the ship were found, and no one fell into the water. Brooklyn resident Nick Corso, who witnessed the accident, said that panic broke out in the area.

There was a lot of screaming, some sailors were hanging on the masts – he told AFP.

New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed on X that two people died and two of the 19 injured are in critical condition. The Brooklyn Bridge did not suffer significant damage and was reopened after inspection.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed deep sorrow over the loss of two crew members in the accident.

Let's add

According to the Mexican Navy, the ship, which is 91 m long and 12 m wide, first set sail in 1982. Every year, it sails after the end of classes at the naval school to complete the training of cadets. This year, according to the Navy, it left the Mexican port of Acapulco on April 6. Its final destination was to be Iceland.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, May 17, a Mexican Navy sailing ship carrying more than 200 people collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. A search and rescue operation began immediately. Rescuers pulled out the victims and took them to the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Those in critical condition were given assistance and sent to the nearest hospital for further treatment.