In Germany, an unknown person opens fire in a bar: one dead and one wounded

In the city of Heppingen in southern Germany, an unknown person opened fire in a local bar, killing one person and injuring two others. The shooter himself escaped, Bild reports, UNN reports.

Details

The first reports of shots fired in a bar in Göppingen were received by the police the night before. The police officers who arrived at the scene found three people with gunshot wounds. However, a 29-year-old man died on the spot. The other two victims were hospitalized.

The shooter fled the scene of the crime. All that is known is that he was wearing black clothes.

According to the mayor of Göppingen, Alexander Mayer, the 19th Wine Festival was taking place in the city at the time of the shooting. There was no panic among the guests of the festival, as it was specified, as the event ended on schedule.

It is not yet known at whom the perpetrator shot and whether these people were in any way connected to him. According to one version, this attack may be the result of a struggle between two criminal groups in Stuttgart.

Mexican soldiers kill 6 migrants during a shooting at the border