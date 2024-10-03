In Germany, an unknown person opens fire in a bar: one dead and one wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139448 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139133 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 84476 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107072 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109208 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161157 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179381 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170459 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197881 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186924 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139133 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139448 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145505 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136988 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153965 views
In Germany, an unknown person opens fire in a bar: one dead and one wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14431 views

In the city of Heppingen, an unknown gunman opened fire in a bar, killing one person and wounding two. The shooter fled, and police are investigating possible links to criminal groups.

In the city of Heppingen in southern Germany, an unknown person opened fire in a local bar, killing one person and injuring two others. The shooter himself escaped, Bild reports, UNN reports.

Details

The first reports of shots fired in a bar in Göppingen were received by the police the night before. The police officers who arrived at the scene found three people with gunshot wounds. However, a 29-year-old man died on the spot. The other two victims were hospitalized.

The shooter fled the scene of the crime. All that is known is that he was wearing black clothes.

According to the mayor of Göppingen, Alexander Mayer, the 19th Wine Festival was taking place in the city at the time of the shooting. There was no panic among the guests of the festival, as it was specified, as the event ended on schedule.

It is not yet known at whom the perpetrator shot and whether these people were in any way connected to him. According to one version, this attack may be the result of a struggle between two criminal groups in Stuttgart.

Mexican soldiers kill 6 migrants during a shooting at the border03.10.24, 01:31 • 18193 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
shtuthartStuttgart
germanyGermany

