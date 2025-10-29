Honda cuts production at North American plants due to chip shortage

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
06:25 PM • 8544 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 16803 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 21497 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54591 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 35838 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 57433 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 29850 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81150 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48952 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47733 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 49068 views
Japan does not plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas, despite Trump's callsOctober 29, 11:19 AM • 15804 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 23221 views
Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – ReutersOctober 29, 02:19 PM • 20300 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 13500 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54607 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 57445 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 49439 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81158 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 92584 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Bloggers
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
Cuba
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 13801 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 23508 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 51806 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 56909 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 38150 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian
YouTube

Honda cuts production at North American plants due to chip shortage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

Honda Motor Co. is cutting and temporarily suspending production at some of its North American plants due to a shortage of semiconductors. The chip shortage is already affecting the automotive industry in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Honda cuts production at North American plants due to chip shortage

Honda Motor Co. is reducing and temporarily suspending production at some of its North American plants due to a shortage of semiconductors. The chip deficit is already affecting the automotive industry in the US, Canada, and Mexico. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

According to the company, production at some plants will be adjusted this week, but the duration of the shutdown has not yet been determined.

The reason was a supply crisis after the Dutch government took control of the Chinese chip manufacturer Nexperia, and Beijing, in response, blocked the export of semiconductors abroad. It was Nexperia that previously warned Japanese customers, including Honda, that it could not guarantee stable supplies.

Uber to create a fleet of 100,000 robotaxis based on Nvidia, launch in 202728.10.25, 20:22 • 2696 views

Due to the chip shortage, the plant in Canada, which produces Civic and CR-V models, has halved production, according to union representatives of the supplier. Another plant in Mexico, which manufactures HR-V, temporarily stopped on Tuesday, Nikkei agency reports.

The situation with semiconductors could lead to a wider chain effect in the automotive industry, experts warn.

Mercedes-Benz's quarterly profit plummets due to weak demand in China and US tariffs29.10.25, 14:18 • 1820 views

Stepan Haftko

Auto
Technology
Bloomberg L.P.
Mexico
Beijing
Canada
Netherlands
China
United States