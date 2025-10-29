Mercedes-Benz's quarterly profit plummets due to weak demand in China and US tariffs

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 4812 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 6734 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 14391 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
09:51 AM • 12851 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 51250 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 43229 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 44524 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 113530 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 58945 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 54073 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South KoreaOctober 29, 04:30 AM • 38941 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 53742 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 32665 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 24461 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctions08:48 AM • 12927 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 4812 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto11:54 AM • 14391 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 12682 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 51250 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 54091 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Kim Jong Un
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 24749 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 32947 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 29634 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 31871 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 39271 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
Mushrooms
Forbes

Mercedes-Benz's quarterly profit plummets due to weak demand in China and US tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

Automaker Mercedes-Benz's profit in the third quarter sharply fell by 31% to 1.19 billion euros. This was due to weak sales in China and the impact of tariffs on deliveries to the US, although the company is not revising its annual forecast.

Mercedes-Benz's quarterly profit plummets due to weak demand in China and US tariffs

Automaker Mercedes-Benz's profit in the third quarter sharply fell by 31% compared to the same period in 2024. Despite significant reasons affecting current revenue, including a drop in sales in China, the German concern has not yet revised its annual financial forecast.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews and Merkur.

Details

Mercedes-Benz acknowledged a significant decrease in profit for Q3. The German automaker's profit was down 31% compared to the results of Q3 2024.

In the third quarter, net profit decreased by almost 31 percent to 1.19 billion euros, while revenue fell by 6.9 percent to 32.14 billion euros

- Merkur writes, citing company data.

Among the reasons for the sharp drop in profit are weak sales of Mercedes-Benz products in China and the impact of tariffs on deliveries to the USA.

Like other European automakers, Mercedes faces increased tariffs on shipments to the US

- Euronews writes.

Also, weak demand in the Chinese market is putting pressure on margins.

Toyota unveils futuristic Corolla that will combine several types of engines29.10.25, 09:34 • 1928 views

Among the details regarding Mercedes-Benz's financial performance, it is noted that operating profit, which describes how much the company earns from its core business, fell to 750 million euros, or by 70%.

At the same time, it is reported that Mercedes-Benz maintained its annual forecast and is not revising previously approved targets.

The Q3 results are in line with our full-year forecast. Our biggest product and technology launch is on track… We remain focused on improving the customer experience and increasing efficiency across the company

- said CEO Ola Källenius.

Mercedes-Benz continues its cost-cutting program. The Board of Directors announced a comprehensive cost-cutting program in February 2025.

Production and fixed costs are to be reduced by ten percent by 2027. Mercedes also plans to improve material costs.

- Merkur writes

The total cost-cutting measures amount to approximately 5 billion euros compared to previous internal plans.

Recall

In the summer, cars and auto parts from the EU faced a 27.5% tariff on exports to the US. At the same time, the US and the EU concluded a trade agreement that provided for a reduction of US tariffs on almost all European goods to 15%.

Tesla hinted that it will finally release the next-generation Roadster29.10.25, 11:19 • 1374 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Auto
Brand
China
United States