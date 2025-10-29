Tesla hinted that it will finally release the next-generation Roadster

$42.080.01
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 40308 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 38338 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 40772 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 107438 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 57906 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 53272 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 78347 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38723 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28879 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Flies on words": the National Security and Defense Council assessed the Kremlin's statements about the successful tests of "Burevestnik"October 29, 02:23 AM • 35427 views
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South KoreaOctober 29, 04:30 AM • 33544 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM • 43420 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhoto06:46 AM • 25080 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 16846 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 4730 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 40310 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM • 43674 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?October 28, 04:50 PM • 107438 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 67852 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 17062 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhoto06:46 AM • 25292 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 27407 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 29792 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 37304 views
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Hill
Truth Social

Tesla hinted that it will finally release the next-generation Roadster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1046 views

Tesla is looking for a battery manufacturing process engineer for the Roadster, indicating that preparations for mass production are beginning. Production of the new Roadster is not expected to begin before 2027.

Tesla hinted that it will finally release the next-generation Roadster

Tesla has revealed that it will launch the next-generation Roadster into production, in a new job listing, Electrek reports, writes UNN.

Details

The prototype of the next-generation Tesla Roadster was unveiled in 2017 and was supposed to go into production in 2020, but since then the launch has been delayed every year. It has become a favorite joke in the Tesla community and an example of CEO Elon Musk's tendency to exaggerate deadlines.

After the initial production deadline in 2020 was not met, Musk gave updated production deadlines for the new electric supercar six times, and each time they turned out to be incorrect.

The latest schedule didn't even mention the car's production timeline. It was about presenting a new version of the next generation, as the last prototype of the car, which was supposed to be "next generation", was presented almost ten years ago.

Musk spoke about presenting and demonstrating the new Roadster by the end of the year.

And this week, Tesla posted a new job opening for a "Roadster Manufacturing Process Engineer." The job description mentions working on battery manufacturing equipment for the Roadster, the publication writes.

"Since this looks like an early stage of production, it would be optimistic to hope to see new Roadsters off the assembly line by the end of next year. More likely, it will happen in 2027," the publication writes.

Tesla is losing market share: sales are falling due to competition, old models, and Musk's policies – Bloomberg24.10.25, 21:49 • 4444 views

Julia Shramko

Technology
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk