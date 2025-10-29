Tesla hinted that it will finally release the next-generation Roadster

Tesla has revealed that it will launch the next-generation Roadster into production, in a new job listing, Electrek reports, writes UNN.

Details

The prototype of the next-generation Tesla Roadster was unveiled in 2017 and was supposed to go into production in 2020, but since then the launch has been delayed every year. It has become a favorite joke in the Tesla community and an example of CEO Elon Musk's tendency to exaggerate deadlines.

After the initial production deadline in 2020 was not met, Musk gave updated production deadlines for the new electric supercar six times, and each time they turned out to be incorrect.

The latest schedule didn't even mention the car's production timeline. It was about presenting a new version of the next generation, as the last prototype of the car, which was supposed to be "next generation", was presented almost ten years ago.

Musk spoke about presenting and demonstrating the new Roadster by the end of the year.

And this week, Tesla posted a new job opening for a "Roadster Manufacturing Process Engineer." The job description mentions working on battery manufacturing equipment for the Roadster, the publication writes.

"Since this looks like an early stage of production, it would be optimistic to hope to see new Roadsters off the assembly line by the end of next year. More likely, it will happen in 2027," the publication writes.

