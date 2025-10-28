$42.070.07
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
Uber to create a fleet of 100,000 robotaxis based on Nvidia, launch in 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

Uber Technologies plans to deploy a fleet of 100,000 robotaxis on the Nvidia platform, starting in 2027. Stellantis NV will be the first manufacturing partner, supplying vehicles for Uber.

Uber to create a fleet of 100,000 robotaxis based on Nvidia, launch in 2027

Uber Technologies plans to deploy one of the world's largest fleets of autonomous vehicles – 100,000 robotaxis built on Nvidia's technology platform. Mass deployment will start in 2027 and is expected to be a key step towards reducing the cost of rides and scaling autonomous transport. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Uber's partnership with Nvidia builds on an agreement reached earlier this year, when Uber agreed to provide its driving data to improve Nvidia's artificial intelligence and its chips. Now, the companies are moving to a practical stage – the deployment of robotaxis equipped with the new Nvidia Drive AGX Hyperion 10 platform, which combines advanced sensors, hardware, and software for full autonomous driving.

Like in Great Britain: a double-decker bus will be launched in Kyiv24.10.25, 16:55 • 3302 views

The first production partner will be Stellantis NV, which, together with Foxconn, will integrate the hardware part of the system. Stellantis will supply at least 5,000 vehicles for Uber in the US and international markets. Uber, in turn, will control the full operating cycle – from charging and maintenance to customer support. Serial production is expected in 2028, and pilot programs will start in the coming years.

Uber is already testing autonomous transportation with partners Waymo, WeRide, and Nuro, but the current fleet of such cars numbers only a few hundred units. 

Ukraine imported electric vehicles worth $1.27 billion in 9 months of 2025 - study28.10.25, 08:47 • 2322 views

The launch of a joint project with Nvidia is expected to change the scale – the company plans to transform robotaxis from an experimental service into a mass element of mobility.

Following the announcement, Uber shares rose by 1.2%, and analysts note that this cooperation can make autonomous transportation not only technologically but also economically competitive with traditional rides.

General Motors to release self-driving Cadillac in 202822.10.25, 20:34 • 2717 views

Stepan Haftko

