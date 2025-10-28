Uber to create a fleet of 100,000 robotaxis based on Nvidia, launch in 2027

Uber Technologies plans to deploy one of the world's largest fleets of autonomous vehicles – 100,000 robotaxis built on Nvidia's technology platform. Mass deployment will start in 2027 and is expected to be a key step towards reducing the cost of rides and scaling autonomous transport. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Uber's partnership with Nvidia builds on an agreement reached earlier this year, when Uber agreed to provide its driving data to improve Nvidia's artificial intelligence and its chips. Now, the companies are moving to a practical stage – the deployment of robotaxis equipped with the new Nvidia Drive AGX Hyperion 10 platform, which combines advanced sensors, hardware, and software for full autonomous driving.

The first production partner will be Stellantis NV, which, together with Foxconn, will integrate the hardware part of the system. Stellantis will supply at least 5,000 vehicles for Uber in the US and international markets. Uber, in turn, will control the full operating cycle – from charging and maintenance to customer support. Serial production is expected in 2028, and pilot programs will start in the coming years.

Uber is already testing autonomous transportation with partners Waymo, WeRide, and Nuro, but the current fleet of such cars numbers only a few hundred units.

The launch of a joint project with Nvidia is expected to change the scale – the company plans to transform robotaxis from an experimental service into a mass element of mobility.

Following the announcement, Uber shares rose by 1.2%, and analysts note that this cooperation can make autonomous transportation not only technologically but also economically competitive with traditional rides.

